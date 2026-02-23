403
Nile Basin Countries Commit to Joint Management of River
(MENAFN) Governments of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) member states met in Juba, South Sudan, on Sunday to mark Nile Day, emphasizing renewed dedication, mutual respect, and stronger collaboration in managing the shared river, as stated by reports.
Speakers at the event stressed the importance of good-faith dialogue, highlighting the initiative as a key platform for addressing growing water and food demands, as well as the adverse effects of climate change throughout the Nile Basin.
The celebration, themed "Voice of the Nile: Community, Youth, and Women Engagement in Water Governance," included representatives from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.
South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba affirmed the country’s commitment to the NBI cooperation agreement and reiterated respect for the rights of all member states. “We are committed to the principles of equitable sharing of the Nile resources. Above all, we are dedicated to the mutual values related to Nile Basin matters and to the sustainability of its resources,” he said.
He also emphasized that South Sudan will work closely with other Nile Basin countries to ensure sustainable cooperation, equitable benefits, and successful collaboration within the initiative’s framework.
