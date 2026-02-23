403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDF Arrest Over Hundred Palestinians in West Bank Since Start of Ramadan
(MENAFN) More than 100 Palestinians have been taken into custody by Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Palestinian Prisoner Society.
The group says the detentions begin on Feb. 18, when Ramadan starts in most areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Among those arrested are women and minors, it adds.
In its statement, the organization describes the arrests as being accompanied by “severe beating, organized acts of terrorism against detainees and their families, along with widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, and confiscation of vehicles, money, and gold jewelry," the group added.
According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations, more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned by Israel. This total includes approximately 350 children. These groups allege that detainees endure harsh conditions such as torture, deprivation of food, and insufficient medical care, which they say result in dozens of deaths.
Reports indicate that Israeli military activity in the occupied West Bank intensifies following the launch of its war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. Since then, at least 1,117 Palestinians are reported killed, while roughly 11,500 others sustain injuries in incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers described as illegal under international law.
The group says the detentions begin on Feb. 18, when Ramadan starts in most areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Among those arrested are women and minors, it adds.
In its statement, the organization describes the arrests as being accompanied by “severe beating, organized acts of terrorism against detainees and their families, along with widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, and confiscation of vehicles, money, and gold jewelry," the group added.
According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations, more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned by Israel. This total includes approximately 350 children. These groups allege that detainees endure harsh conditions such as torture, deprivation of food, and insufficient medical care, which they say result in dozens of deaths.
Reports indicate that Israeli military activity in the occupied West Bank intensifies following the launch of its war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. Since then, at least 1,117 Palestinians are reported killed, while roughly 11,500 others sustain injuries in incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers described as illegal under international law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment