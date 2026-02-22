'You Are Naked': Shrinate Slams PM Modi Over US Trade Deal, Remarks

Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'nange' remark

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism, accusing him of using inappropriate language and compromising India's interests after he in a rally held in Meerut on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, using the term "nange" (naked/exposed) to describe their recent political conduct.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Shrinate, while talking to ANI, claimed that the PM's administration surrendered to the US, compromising Indian farmers' interests and handing over data to America. She also alleged that the India-US trade deal will harm the country's economy and farmers. "PM used the term 'nange'. Should that word be used? It is you who is naked - who surrendered before America, who compromised on the interests of Indian farmers, who handed over data to the US, who slashed oil purchase from Russia after US said so...You signed a trade deal which will destroy the farmers of this country, destroy the country's economy, impact the country's industry and investment will suffer a blow and employment generation will cease", she told ANI.

India-US Trade Deal a Point of Contention

The potential impact of the India-US trade deal (2026) is currently a subject of intense debate between the Indian government, opposition parties, and agricultural unions. While the government maintains that the deal is a "win-win" for the economy and includes robust safeguards for farmers, critics argue it could lead to an influx of cheap, subsidised American goods that undercut domestic producers.

PM Modi slams Congress's 'shirtless' protest

This comes after PM Modi accused Congress of disrupting Parliament and creating a ruckus, with allies deserting them following the Youth Congress's "shirtless" protest at the AI summit. Earlier in the day, launching a blistering attack on the Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the recently concluded AI Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of turning a global event into an arena for "dirty and shameless politics," as its conduct "brought embarrassment" to the country before foreign dignitaries.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro route, PM Modi said, "Congress turned India's global event into an arena for its dirty and shameless politics. At the venue, in front of foreign guests, Congress leaders arrived, stripping off their clothes. I ask the Congress people-- everyone already knows you are politically naked, so what was the need to remove your clothes? What Congress leaders did there shows how ideologically bankrupt and impoverished the country's oldest party has become. "He said the AI Impact Summit was not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event, but a matter of national pride and the entire country condemned Congress's conduct.

"Congress leaders hate Modi. They want to dig my grave, they have no hesitation in insulting my mother, they oppose the BJP, and they oppose the NDA. Fine, if that is necessary for their politics, we can understand and tolerate it. But Congress should have remembered that the AI Global Summit was not a BJP event, nor was any BJP leader present there. It was a national event, a matter of national pride, built on the sweat of the people. Yet Congress broke all boundaries of decency," PM Modi added.

"The entire country is condemning Congress's conduct. But unfortunately, instead of feeling ashamed, the leaders of such an old party are shamelessly cheering those who insulted the nation," he added.

PM urges media to 'report accurately'

In a stinging rebuke against the Congress protest, PM Modi also accused sections of the national media of "shielding the Congress" and appealed to the national media to "report accurately. "When we criticise such actions, please don't make headlines like 'Modi slammed the opposition.' Stop these tricks to protect Congress. By calling it 'the opposition,' you save Congress, while other opposition parties suffer. Congress sins, but others pay the price...Why are you protecting Congress?" he stated.

PM Modi inaugurates Namo Bharat, Metro services in Meerut

In Meerut, PM Modi inaugurated both the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Metro service from the same platform, calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative. "For the first time in the country, Namo Bharat and Metro Rail will run on the same station, the same track. From one platform, you can travel within the city, and from the same station, you can go directly to Delhi," he said. (ANI)

