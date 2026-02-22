King, Albania President Hold Talks In Amman On Expanding Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II held talks with Albania President Bajram Begaj at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday, during which they discussed ways to expand cooperation and enhance relations between Jordan and Albania.During the talks, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Albania's First Lady Armanda Begaj, His Majesty said this visit is an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two countries, as last year saw an exchange of visits and coordination that culminated in a round of Aqaba Process meetings in Jordan on the topic of interfaith dialogue.The King expressed best wishes to the Albanian people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, which he said serves as a reminder of the values shared by both countries and their joint efforts to promote harmony and dialogue.Speaking about the situation in the region, His Majesty commended Albania's support for efforts to restore stability, achieve peace, and realise the two-state solution.During the talks attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy the two leaders affirmed that dialogue and peaceful solutions are the only way to achieve regional calm and resolve conflicts.The King also highlighted the need to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states.For his part, the Albanian president affirmed that his visit to Jordan would contribute to strengthening partnership in the areas of investment, security, tourism, and development, pointing to the significant potential for enhancing joint economic activity.President Begaj noted that his visit to the Kingdom included a number of religious and tourism sites, pointing to the need to strengthen relations between the two peoples and encourage exchanges of visits by establishing a direct flight route between Jordan and Albania.The Albanian president expressed his country's commitment to increasing stability and prosperity in the region and the world, praising His Majesty's leadership and efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region through the two-state solution.The talks also covered the overall situation in the region, with His Majesty stressing the need to step up international efforts to stop illegal measures aimed at consolidating settlements and imposing Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.The King warned of the danger of increasing violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty reiterated the need for all parties to commit to implementing the agreement to end the war on Gaza, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Health Minister and Escort of Honour Ibrahim Bdour, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Albania Zuheir Nsour, and Albania's Ambassador to Jordan Sami Shiba attended the talks.