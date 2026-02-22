Jack Davidson Eyes MENA Golf Tour Success After Egypt Triumph

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fresh from a confidence-boosting win in Egypt, Jack Davidson believes his game is finally moving in the right direction again as he pushes for a strong finish to the MENA Golf Tour season.

The 29-year-old Welsh professional, now based in Abu Dhabi, has climbed to third on the Order of Merit following his victory at Address Marassi Golf Club on the Egypt Golf Series. Posting rounds of 71, 63 and 68 for a 54-hole total of 14-under-par 202, Davidson sealed the title in a play-off, a result that has provided timely momentum after a challenging period in his career.

More than just another win, it represented a reset.

A former Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup player, Davidson turned professional in 2017 and quickly established himself as a consistent performer, recording multiple top-five finishes on the EuroPro Tour before earning HotelPlanner Tour status in 2023. His progress continued when he finished 11th at the DP World Tour Qualifying School, securing his 2024 DP World Tour card.

He competed in 19 events during that season, with his best performances coming in Qatar and Munich, but narrowly missed out on retaining full playing privileges. The 2025 season on the HotelPlanner Tour, including starts at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, proved frustrating and prompted a reassessment of his approach both on and off the course.

That rethink now appears to be paying off.

Reuniting with his original coach, the Wales National Coach, in September last year, alongside the addition of a psychologist and trainer to his support team, has helped bring greater structure and clarity to his preparation.

Davidson commented,“The move to Abu Dhabi with my girlfriend is part of a fresh start for my game, career and life, as well as seeing immediate success on the MENA Golf Tour. On the MENA Golf Tour, we are well looked after. It is a tour that has arrived at the right time for many players, including myself. It has the highest prize purse of the development tours at $100,000 per event, and in its first year since returning from its sabbatical is doing some good work.”

Now settled in the UAE, he has also secured residency with a Golden Visa. Davidson is using Abu Dhabi as a stable base as he rebuilds consistency in his performances.

“Now I have my UAE residency, I can base myself properly here in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he said.“The climate and facilities for golf are second to none. I will connect with the golf clubs in the city, now I can say I live here.”

The decision to base himself in the capital had been under consideration for some time and had already had a positive influence on both his mindset and routine.

“I have had my eye on Abu Dhabi as a base for a while - I enjoy the community and vibes of the city and have already made quite a few genuine friends,” Davidson said.

With renewed confidence and a victory already secured this season, his focus is firmly on maintaining form over the remaining events and using the MENA Golf Tour as a platform for further opportunities.

“I want to continue my improved form and play the rest of the MENA Golf Tour season and hopefully get a few invites to the HotelPlanner Tour events,” he said.“We will then review where I am at the end of the season, which concludes in the UAE with the Al Ain Championship, 30th March – 1st April, 2026.”

Davidson also acknowledged the support he has received since relocating to the region.

“I want to thank General Abdullah Alhashmi, President of the EGF and all at the Emirates Golf Federation for their support so far and look forward to helping develop the game of golf in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as much as I can,” he concluded.

Still in his 20s and back on the winning trail, Davidson's recent results suggest a player regaining rhythm at the right time. With improved form, a strengthened team around him and growing momentum on the MENA Golf Tour, the remainder of the season could prove pivotal in shaping his next move up the professional ranks.