Iran FM Says 'Good Chance' Of Diplomatic Solution To US Standoff

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday that he thought there was still a "good chance" his country's standoff with the United States over its nuclear programme could be resolved through diplomacy.

"I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the US broadcaster CBS, adding negotiators were "working on the elements of a deal and draft of the text".

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As for Iran's uranium enrichment, which the US opposes, Araghchi said: "As a sovereign country, we have every right to decide for ourselves, by ourselves."



Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff US relocates troops across Middle East bases amid rising tensions with Iran

ALSO READ