Iran FM Says 'Good Chance' Of Diplomatic Solution To US Standoff
"I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the US broadcaster CBS, adding negotiators were "working on the elements of a deal and draft of the text".
As for Iran's uranium enrichment, which the US opposes, Araghchi said: "As a sovereign country, we have every right to decide for ourselves, by ourselves."
- Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff US relocates troops across Middle East bases amid rising tensions with Iran
