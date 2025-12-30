403
SACP Condemns Israel’s Expansion of West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) The Israeli authorities have authorized the establishment of 19 additional settlements in the West Bank, a decision the South African Communist Party (SACP) denounced as a clear breach of international law and a major obstacle to peace in the region.
According to the SACP, “this latest expansionist act by the Israeli regime underscores the political belligerence and territorial ambitions that continue to suppress the prospects of a sovereign Palestinian state.”
The statement was issued on Sunday, reflecting strong opposition to Israel’s ongoing settlement policies.
This approval follows a similar move in May, when Israel sanctioned the construction of 22 new settlements. The rapid increase in settlement activity has heightened global alarm over what many view as the continued annexation of Palestinian territory.
Legal experts emphasize that such settlements are deemed unlawful under international law, with critics cautioning that persistent expansion could permanently erode the viability of a two-state solution.
The SACP further stressed that “the fate of the West Bank is intricately linked to the broader struggle for Palestinian liberation,” warning that “attempts to intensify illegal annexation amount to strategic sabotage of any realistic path toward a free, independent Palestinian state.”
