403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Munich Security Conference Ends with Focus on Europe’s Strategic Future
(MENAFN) The concluding day of the Munich Security Conference kicks off on Sunday, with a spotlight on Europe’s influence in a world facing growing instability. Discussions are set to cover topics such as coordination in security, economic competitiveness, and the safeguarding of democratic principles.
The morning session, under the banner "Europeans Assemble! Reclaiming Agency in a Rougher World," will feature key figures including the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska, and French Armed Forces Minister Delegate Alice Rufo. The conversation will center on Europe’s strategic positioning and role amid mounting global challenges.
Following this, a panel will explore economic resilience and competitiveness. Speakers for this session include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who will discuss ways Europe can strengthen its economic standing.
Later sessions will turn to the pressures facing democratic values and political unity across the continent. Participants in this discussion include Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, and UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel.
The final dialogue of the conference will consider the evolution of the global order and the responsibilities of the next generation of policymakers. The event will close with remarks from Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.
The gathering brought together over 1,000 leaders, diplomats, and security specialists from more than 115 countries, including approximately 60 heads of state and government, as stated by reports.
The morning session, under the banner "Europeans Assemble! Reclaiming Agency in a Rougher World," will feature key figures including the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska, and French Armed Forces Minister Delegate Alice Rufo. The conversation will center on Europe’s strategic positioning and role amid mounting global challenges.
Following this, a panel will explore economic resilience and competitiveness. Speakers for this session include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who will discuss ways Europe can strengthen its economic standing.
Later sessions will turn to the pressures facing democratic values and political unity across the continent. Participants in this discussion include Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, and UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel.
The final dialogue of the conference will consider the evolution of the global order and the responsibilities of the next generation of policymakers. The event will close with remarks from Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger.
The gathering brought together over 1,000 leaders, diplomats, and security specialists from more than 115 countries, including approximately 60 heads of state and government, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment