HIA, QDF Celebrate Ramadan With Immersive Moments Of Hospitality, Heritage And Reflection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) look forward to hosting over 4mn passengers from around the world during the month of Ramadan. The award-winning terminal will feature a variety of unique experiences, designed to create moments of reflection and connection throughout the holy month.

This year's highlight is The Orchard, the indoor garden that serves as the centerpiece of the airport's Ramadan blade-->

Drawing inspiration from the lunar cycle; the mesmerizing installation encapsulates the essence of the holy month, and represents the various phases of the moon. From the initial crescent that signals the start of Ramadan to the final crescent that marks the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. As passengers move through The Orchard this Ramadan, evolving lights, sculptural forms and interactive features transform the garden pathways into moments of pause and contemplation, where the lunar phases are revealed and passengers are invited to engage with the cyclical intention of the holy blade-->

Calm majlis-style areas inspired by traditional spaces of gathering across the region, are arranged throughout the lower level of the tropical garden, with ambient lighting. At sunset, a dedicated lighting experience is activated across the space, shifting the atmosphere to a warm glow that marks the close of the day's fast and reflects the communal nature of Ramadan evenings. Qatar Duty Free's renowned hospitality also fills the terminal this blade-->

Complimentary Arabic coffee and dates at Iftar, Suhoor pop-ups, and special in-restaurant Iftar menus invite passengers to share in daily moments of reflection and celebration, while bespoke light installations including lanterns, coffee pots and canons illuminate the concourse, invoking fond memories of Ramadan, both past and present.

In-store, passengers can also discover curated Ramadan collections and giftsets across fashion, beauty, and confectionary -- a perfect treat for oneself or gift for loved ones. On 14th night of Ramadan, the airport will host traditional Qatari Garangao festivities, celebrating community and marking the halfway point of the month of fasting.

In Souq Al Matar and across the terminal, passengers can discover cultural activations including Sadu weaving, bisht tailoring, henna artistry, and falconry. Children will fill the space with traditional Garangao songs while sweets are distributed by airport staff, reflecting the night's spirit of generosity and joy.

This moment of pause extends into the airport and retailer's Ramadan campaign, 'For Moments Like These'. Capturing the journey of an intrepid young boy who sets out from home, bag in hand, to meet his father at the airport just in time to sit down and break their fast together -- the campaign speaks to the values of intention and togetherness during the Holy Month. Hamad International Airport welcomes passengers throughout the holy month with spaces to break fast, gather in prayer and spend time together before departure.

All passengers journeying through Hamad International Airport are encouraged to arrive early and experience The Orchard during Ramadan before their flight.

HIA Qatar Duty Free Ramadan Holy Month