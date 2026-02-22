Agentic AI Drives Software Licensing Shift And Cloud Economics

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Agentic artificial intelligence is forcing a fundamental reassessment of how enterprise software is sold, bought and priced, with implications for licensing models, cloud economics and the broader SaaS market worldwide. As autonomous AI agents that can plan, execute and optimise complex workflows proliferate across enterprises, traditional per-seat software licensing is coming under pressure, major vendors are redesigning pricing frameworks and investors are recalibrating valuations around AI's transformative potential.

Industry executives and analysts say that agentic AI – autonomous systems that operate beyond simple generative tasks to perform multi-step functions without constant human direction – is altering the value proposition of enterprise software. Organisations are increasingly demanding pricing that reflects outcome-based performance and consumption rather than fixed seat counts, pushing large software providers to experiment with enterprise licence agreements that bundle AI capacity with predictable costs and shared risk. This shift is expected to reshape cloud economics by altering how revenue and costs are aligned in the era of pervasive AI automation.

The software industry's long reliance on per-seat or subscription models is facing disruption as AI agents demonstrate the ability to automate work historically done by humans. Gartner forecasts that around 40 per cent of enterprise software applications will feature embedded task-specific AI agents by the end of this year, exponentially up from a fraction only a short time ago. Enterprises are seeking simpler, more transparent pricing arrangements that reflect AI usage and business outcomes, rather than paying for seats that may no longer correspond to human users in traditional roles.

Salesforce and other leading software vendors have moved to reframe their pricing strategies for an agent-centric world. Executives have described new Agentic Enterprise Licence Agreements that offer“all you can eat” access to AI-powered tools and platforms at agreed-upon costs, designed to give customers confidence to scale AI deployments without unpredictable usage charges. These agreements represent a departure from legacy licence structures and a bet that long-term customer engagement will outweigh short-term licence profitability concerns.

Investors are already pricing in uncertainty about how this transition will unfold. Episodes of sharp stock sell-offs in global software equities have highlighted market anxiety about whether traditional enterprise software will maintain its relevance as agentic AI systems gain traction. While some market observers argue that fears of widespread obsolescence are overstated, the volatility reflects genuine debate about how software demand will evolve as autonomous AI agents become more capable of developing, integrating and executing workflows.

The transformation extends beyond pricing into cloud infrastructure economics. AI workloads, particularly those driven by agentic systems, impose heavier and more variable demands on cloud compute and data storage, challenging conventional cost forecasts. Infrastructure expenses tied to training and operating autonomous agents can grow faster than top-line revenue if not carefully managed. Finance teams are rethinking cost allocation, forecasting and real-time billing to provide clearer visibility into consumption by AI agents, a trend that underscores the complexity of cloud economics in an AI era.

Enterprise readiness for agentic AI varies. While adoption continues to expand rapidly, many organisations are cautious about the risks of autonomous decision-making, prioritising data trust, governance and integration challenges. A significant number of leaders report that scaling fully autonomous agents remains an enterprise priority, but that confidence in data integrity and risk controls are the biggest bottlenecks for broad deployment. The interplay between promise and practical reality is shaping cautious but forward-looking strategies.

For software providers, the transition to AI-centric offerings is pushing a broader rethinking of product strategy and business model evolution. Traditional vendors are integrating agentic capabilities into existing platforms, expanding from assistive features to autonomous operations, while newer AI-native firms are building products around AI agents from the ground up. Software incumbents face a dual challenge: reinventing core products to leverage agentic capabilities while maintaining service quality, compliance and continuity for enterprise customers.

Beyond commercial implications, the rise of agentic AI is prompting discussions about its broader impacts on organisational structures, work roles and human-AI collaboration. Proponents argue that autonomous agents can dissolve rigid organisational silos, enhance productivity by taking over repetitive and complex tasks, and free human workers to focus on higher-order decision-making. Skeptics warn of ethical, legal and accountability challenges associated with handing over greater autonomy to AI systems, including liability, bias and governance risks.

