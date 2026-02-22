403
Hallmark Trust Under Threat: Live Times’ ‘Operation Gold’ Exposes Alarming Gold Purity Violations
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Noida, India; 20th February, 2026: In India, gold functions not only as a financial asset but also as a store of household security and long-term savings. Trust in gold transactions rests significantly on Hallmark purity certification, which is intended to assure buyers that the jewellery meets defined quality standards under India’s mandatory hallmarking framework.
Live Times, India’s First Global Multicast News Hub, through its undercover sting investigation titled ‘Operation Gold – Sabse Badi Loot’, has uncovered findings that raise serious concerns regarding the representation of gold purity in certain retail transactions. The investigation involved multiple visits to select jewellery counters, where members of the Live Times team posed as customers and carried out purchases. During these transactions, sales conversations, purity assurances and billing representations were documented using concealed cameras and recording devices.
Following the purchases, the jewellery was subjected to independent purity assessment. The results indicated that in certain samples, consumers were billed and charged for higher-carat gold jewellery, while testing reflected lower carat levels than those represented at the time of sale. Despite this variance, the ornaments carried Hallmark stamps certifying higher purity.
Timed during a high-purchase cycle in the gold market, ‘Operation Gold – Sabse Badi Loot’ has been positioned as a consumer alert. The findings bring attention to the need for closer verification at the point of sale and stronger enforcement of existing compliance mechanisms within the gold retail ecosystem.
The undercover video, recorded across multiple locations in Delhi NCR after receiving inputs about alleged irregularities in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Rohini, Ghaziabad and more, captures a jewellery establishment representative purportedly assuring the undercover reporter that purity specifications could be altered as requested. The video further shows the undercover agent in conversation with the shopkeeper, during which it is alleged that 14-karat gold could be supplied while being invoiced and receipted as 18-karat hallmarked gold, raising serious concerns regarding purity compliance and documentation practices. Link to the video:
Key Findings of the Investigation
•Consumers were billed and charged for higher-carat gold jewellery.
•Independent purity of certain samples upon assessment indicated that the jewellery was of a lower carat than billed.
•Despite this discrepancy, the ornaments carried Hallmark stamps certifying them as higher carat.
Gold purchases in India are deeply intertwined with weddings, women’s financial security, emergency reserves, and long-term wealth preservation. If buyers unknowingly pay for 18-carat gold but receive jewellery of lower purity, the financial impact can be substantial. This is not merely a pricing discrepancy, it represents a potential breach of household trust, often affecting life savings accumulated over decades.
Mr. Dilip Singh, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Live Times said, “‘Operation Gold – Sabse Badi Loot’ is not just an exposé; it is a public-interest intervention rooted in the very genesis of Live Times. The idea behind this network was always to be People First, to stand where the citizen stands and to ask the questions that safeguard their trust, their savings, and their dignity. This investigation reflects our commitment to customer-centric journalism - journalism that does not orbit power, but orbits the people. When purity itself is compromised in a market built on faith, silence becomes complicity. Through Operation Gold, we have attempted to give voice to millions of unsuspecting consumers whose trust may be at risk. Our endeavour is not fear-mongering, but awareness-building so that every Indian buyer demands transparency, verification, and accountability before investing their hard-earned wealth.”
The investigation underscores the importance of ensuring that Hallmark certification functions as intended and that retail transactions reflect certified purity accurately.‘Operation Gold – Sabse Badi Loot’, featuring undercover documentation, field reporting and independent purity validation analysis, has been aired across Live Times’ linear television and digital platforms.
About Live Times
India’s First Global Multicast News Hub — Live Times — is a digital-first, 24×7 satellite news network committed to truth-driven journalism rooted in the Indian ethos of Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram. The network delivers credible, people-first reporting across television and digital ecosystems.
