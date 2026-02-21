From 4Am Snacks To Pre-Iftar Rush: How Dubai Residents Shop Online During Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 5:00 AM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



Delivery platforms say the holy month is not only one of their busiest periods, but also one of the most operationally demanding

From bigger grocery carts ahead of iftar to a surprising surge in 4am snack runs, online shopping habits across the UAE take on a completely different rhythm during Ramadan.

Delivery platforms say the holy month is not only one of their busiest and complex periods, but also one of the most operationally demanding, as demand shifts around fasting hours.

“The day restructures itself around iftar and suhoor,” a Careem spokesperson said.“What we consistently see is that the evening peak shifts earlier by a few hours.”

During Ramadan, the typical dinner rush moves earlier. Instead of peaking between 7pm and 8pm, orders begin climbing between 4pm and 5pm - with the most intense period hitting just before sunset, between 5pm and 6pm. That window, the spokesperson explained, is when families are making last-minute grocery runs and stocking up before breaking their fast.

This year, Ramadan began on February 18, and platforms quickly noticed familiar patterns returning.

Bigger basket sizes

One clear shift is the size and structure of orders. Yomna Ashraf Khalaf, PR and Communications Specialist at noon, said customers tend to plan more carefully during Ramadan.

“Customers plan more- basket sizes increase, and we see fewer impulse purchases compared to the rest of the year,” she said.“People place last-minute grocery orders or grab quick meals with noon minutes so these slots see the highest spikes in orders throughout the month”

Groceries and daily essentials make up a larger share of orders during Ramadan, driven by home cooking and suhoor preparation. Ready meals and beverages remain popular, especially close to iftar.

Careem echoed the trend.“Pre-Iftar, between 3pm and 5pm, is where we see the highest order growth and the larger baskets,” Careem said.“People are prepping for iftar, so they're buying more in one go.”

The 4am surge

While evenings are busy, the rush does not end after dinner. Late-night demand, particularly after Taraweeh prayers, can rival early evening volumes.

“The post-Taraweeh and Suhoor window often matches early evening activity,” Yomna said.“Ramadan commerce truly runs on a different clock.”

At Careem, two key windows stand out: the pre-iftar surge between 5pm and 6pm, and another spike around 4am for suhoor.

"However, Suhoor is a different behavior entirely. It's lighter, more snack-focused, smaller baskets but still a meaningful volume at that hour. So overall frequency goes up, but basket size really peaks in that pre-Iftar window," the spokesperson noted.

To meet that demand, Careem has introduced a dedicated suhoor section on its platform to help customers find what they need quickly.

Careful planning

To handle the spike, platforms begin preparing weeks in advance.“Ramadan is one of our most operationally complex periods,” the Careem spokesperson said.“We use historical data to map exactly when and where demand will spike.”

Careem has also introduced scheduled orders to help customers plan iftar in advance, giving restaurants and riders better visibility.

At noon, rider welfare is also part of the plan.“We stack the deck with extra riders early on,” Yomna said.“But as soon as the sun starts to dip, we slow incoming orders so our riders can stop, catch their breath, and break their fast.”

“Getting a meal delivered is great, but getting our team home safely is the priority," she added.

A stronger finish

Interestingly, the busiest stretch may not be the first week of Ramadan. According to Yomna, their work is going to get more hectic as the month progresses.“What surprises most people is that the final week of Ramadan is actually stronger than the first,” she said.“As Eid approaches, customers become more intentional- buying gifts, refreshing wardrobes and preparing for gatherings.”

Meanwhile, Careem noted that among the most frequently ordered Ramadan staples on its platform this season are bananas, bottled water, cucumbers, and blueberries - simple essentials that reflect the month's focus on preparation, nourishment, and routine.



