Ramadan 'Crash'? Why UAE Residents Get Headaches, Fatigue In The First Week Of Fasting

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 5:00 AM UPDATED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 8:11 AM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



Share:







For many fasting residents, the toughest part of the day is not the hunger but what happens just before sunsetAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As Ramadan enters its first week, many residents across the UAE said they are experiencing headaches, fatigue, and low energy levels, especially in the hours leading up to iftar as the body adjusts to changes in sleep, hydration, and eating patterns.

For many fasting residents, the toughest part of the day is not the hunger but what happens just before sunset.

Recommended For You

“I start the day feeling normal, but by 3pm or 4pm, I can feel a headache building up behind my eyes,” said Salim S, a resident of Al Khail in Dubai.“It becomes difficult to focus on work, and I just feel drained and the only option I am left is to take a nap.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Salim believes that the caffeine withdrawal plays a major part in his Irritability.“Going without coffee sounded easy, but by evening, I feel dizzy with a constant headache. It's much tougher than I imagined,” said Salim.

Ramadan prayer timings

Some residents said that they feel unusually tired, forgetful, or irritated during the late afternoon hours.

“In meetings, I feel slower than usual. Sometimes I forget what I was about to say,” said Kashem Ali, a marketing manager at an advertising firm in Sharjah.“By the time it's 5pm, I don't feel like doing anything at all.”

Some residents have begun calling it the 'Ramadan crash', a sudden dip in energy that hits towards the end of the fasting day, especially during the first few fasts.

Experts said that this is quite common during the initial days of Ramadan as the body adjusts to long hours without food or fluids.

“In the first few days, the body is still adapting. Blood sugar levels gradually decline, insulin secretion changes, and mild dehydration may develop. At the same time, hormones that regulate energy are adjusting to a new rhythm,” said Dr Archana Purushothaman, specialist in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai.

This temporary imbalance can lead to headaches, fatigue, and reduced concentration, particularly in the late afternoon.

According to Dr Archana, symptoms are more noticeable just before iftar because by that time, the body's quick-access energy reserve, known as glycogen, is largely used up.

“Blood sugar tends to be at its lowest point of the day, and dehydration is more pronounced after many hours without fluids. That combination makes symptoms more noticeable shortly before iftar,” she said.

For regular coffee or tea drinkers, the problem may feel even worse.

“When caffeine is suddenly stopped at the start of Ramadan, withdrawal can cause headaches, irritability, and fatigue, typically peaking within the first few days of fasting,” she added.

Nutritionists said that dehydration also plays a bigger role than most people realise, even when someone does not feel very thirsty.

“Thirst is actually a late sign of dehydration. Even mild fluid loss can reduce blood flow to the brain and muscles, leading to headaches, low energy, and difficulty concentrating,” said Swapna Mary John, clinical dietician at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

In warm climates like the UAE, fluid loss continues throughout the day, which may explain why many residents feel fatigued without strong thirst.

She said that common suhoor habits may also be contributing to the problem.

“Relying on quick carbohydrates like white bread, sweets, or sugary cereals is very common. These cause a rapid rise and fall in blood sugar, which leads to energy crashes later in the day,” she said. Skipping suhoor altogether is another major mistake that can increase tiredness before iftar.

Even the way people break their fast can impact how they feel later in the evening.

“Sugary drinks cause a quick spike in blood sugar followed by a crash, which can increase tiredness. Fried foods are heavy and slow to digest, often leaving people feeling sluggish instead of energised,” she added.

Healthcare specialists recommend including complex carbohydrates such as oats or whole grains at suhoor, along with protein like eggs or yogurt, and healthy fats such as nuts or seeds. This combination helps stabilise blood sugar levels and maintain energy throughout the day.

“Fluids should also be consumed gradually between iftar and suhoor rather than all at once, with hydrating foods like fruits and soups helping support hydration for the next day of fasting,” said John.



Ramadan in UAE: How to get your body ready for month of fasting 'I almost took a sip': UAE residents share Day 1 'Ramadan brain' slip-ups

ALSO READ