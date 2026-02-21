Tales Of A Bygone Era In Qatar, The Spirit Of Old Neighbourhood

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Before Doha's expansion, life revolved around the "fereej" (neighbourhood). As a relatively closed social unit, its inhabitants knew each other by name and lineage. This was prevalent in Qatar until the 1960s and '70s, before the urban boom and the city's expansion.

During Ramadan specifically, the fereej transforms into a communal space. Iftar (breaking the fast) began inside homes, but the activity didn't stop at the doors. Exchanging dishes is a well-established custom in Qatari society, with women sending plates between houses minutes before sunset. These plates would return full the next day. A daily cycle of mutual generosity, requiring no formal invitation.

After Taraweeh prayers, men would gather in the traditional majlis (sitting rooms) within the fereej neighbours, exchanging news and discussing maritime affairs, trade, and the season's conditions. For children, the fereej was their open playground.

The transformation began with urban expansion and the introduction of modern city planning. With paved roads and an increase in cars, open spaces for play shrank, and social interaction became more structured and less spontaneous. The spirit didn't disappear, but its form changed.

Qatari newspapers in the 1980s published reports about the "disappearance of the old neighbourhood spirit" with urban development, documenting testimonies from elderly residents who witnessed the shift from closely packed houses to widely spaced villas.

The story here isn't about the past as a lost paradise, but about a social structure that suited its time. Ramadan in the neighbourhood was based on geographical proximity, which fostered human connection. As the geography changed, so did the mechanisms of interaction. With urban expansion and the emergence of modern residential complexes, the community's commitment to preserving its identity, embodied in the neighbourhood, became evident.

These efforts were exemplified by the Old Doha Port, which revived the spirit of the neighbourhood through miniature models showcasing this era, taking visitors on a journey to learn about the origins of the neighbourhood and the evolution of architecture and building techniques.

