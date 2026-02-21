5 Bank Transfers Being Delayed For“Manual Review”

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Manual reviews are becoming more common in banking due to the use of AI and automation tools. When you see this notification on your banking app or website, there's really no telling how long it might take. You might have to get on the horn and talk to someone to get things moving. And if you're paying bills, sending rent, or moving money between accounts, it can be a real hassle. That said, being prepared is half the battle. Here are five bank transfers that are commonly delayed for manual review these days.

1. Large Transfers That Don't Match Your Normal Activity

Banks now rely heavily on behavioral analytics, and any transfer that looks out of character may trigger delays. Even if the amount isn't huge, a sudden jump compared to your usual spending can cause the system to pause the transaction. These reviews are meant to catch account takeovers, but they often affect legitimate transfers like paying a contractor or sending money to a family member.

Many customers don't realize that banks compare every transfer to months of historical data. When something looks“off,” the system automatically routes it to a human reviewer.

2. First-Time Payments to New Recipients

Sending money to someone new, whether through Zelle, ACH, or a wire, is one of the most common problems when it comes to transfers. Banks treat first-time recipients as higher risk because scammers often pressure victims to send money to unfamiliar accounts.

Even if the transfer is legitimate, the system may require additional verification before releasing the funds. Some banks send text alerts, while others freeze the transfer until you confirm the details through the app. These extra steps can be annoying, but they're now standard practice across most major institutions.

3. Transfers Involving Crypto, Investment Apps, or Online Wallets

Banks have become far more cautious about transfers to platforms associated with crypto, trading, or digital wallets. These transactions frequently cause delays because they're tied to high fraud rates and regulatory scrutiny. Even small transfers may be flagged if the destination is a known crypto exchange or a fintech app with a history of disputed transactions.

Banks sometimes require customers to verify the purpose of the transfer before releasing it. This added friction is frustrating, but it reflects the industry's attempt to reduce losses from scams and unauthorized activity.

4. Multiple Transfers Sent Within a Short Time

Sending several transfers in a row (even small ones) can cause the system to assume your account has been compromised. These patterns often cause some sort of delay because scammers commonly test accounts with multiple rapid transactions.

If the system detects unusual frequency, it may pause all outgoing transfers until a human reviews the activity. Customers often discover this only after the third or fourth attempt fails. Spacing out transfers or consolidating them into a single payment can help reduce the chance of a freeze.

5. Transfers Between Your Own Accounts at Different Banks

Many people are surprised to learn that moving money between their own accounts can still cause bank transfer delays. Banks now evaluate the destination institution, the amount, and the timing, not just the account ownership. If you recently opened a new account, changed banks, or started moving larger amounts than usual, the system may flag the transfer.

These reviews are meant to prevent fraudsters from draining accounts by redirecting funds to newly created or unfamiliar accounts. While inconvenient, these checks are becoming a standard part of digital banking.

Why These Delays Are Increasing Across All Banks

The rise in bank transfer delays isn't random; it's the result of stricter fraud controls, new compliance rules, and more sophisticated scam activity. Banks are under pressure to intervene earlier, especially when transfers resemble common scam patterns. Automated systems now flag more transactions than ever, and human reviewers are responsible for clearing them.

Have you experienced bank transfer delays this year? What explanation did your bank give you when a transfer went into manual review? Share your story in the comments.