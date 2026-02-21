Salim Merchant Reflects On The Economics Of Independent Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Composer Salim Merchant reflected on the economics of independent music during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

When asked about the current scene of independent music in the country, Salim said that with the emergence of independent music, it has become extremely easy for the makers to release a song, something which was not so uncomplicated previously.

Salim told IANS, "Independent music has already changed. There used to be only film music before, of course, Gazals and classical music were there, but earlier, there was music mostly made for films. Now, if you look closely, more independent music is being made compared to film music, and this had to happen. It has become extremely easy for a musician, a singer, a composer, to make a song and to release it; it was not the case earlier. Now, all the music is digital-based, hence it has become easier for the makers to make music. There is no restriction in case there is no film, no impediment as a creator, as a musician, as a singer, or as a composer. You have all the freedom to do what you want."

He added that given how things are moving, it can be assumed that independent music will reach new heights in the future and will also cater to a bigger audience.

"So, the expression of the art form of music has gone really high up because of independent music, and I believe it will grow even further. It will reach new heights and will be available to more people, and this is just the beginning", the composer went on to add.

Towards the end, Salim shared that the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to set a very good benchmark for independent music to grow.

"This is just the beginning," he concluded.