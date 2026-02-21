Kazakhstan Boosts Grain Exports To Foreign Markets

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan exported 6.4 million tons of new harvest grain to foreign markets from September 2025 through February 19, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The volume is 19.7% higher than in the same period of the previous marketing year (2024/2025 MY), when exports totaled 5.4 million tons. The growth was driven by intensified trade with traditional markets in Central Asia and beyond.

Supplies to Uzbekistan increased by 46%, rising from 2 million tons to 3 million tons. Exports to Kyrgyzstan grew 1.7 times - from 104,000 tons to 180,000 tons - while shipments to Afghanistan nearly doubled, increasing 1.9 times from 236,000 tons to 466,000 tons.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $143.888 billion in 2025, a 1.3% increase compared to 2024. Total exports amounted to $79.041 billion, down 3.2% year-on-year, while imports grew by 7.4% to reach $64.847 billion.