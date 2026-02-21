Police Detain Two Men Who Shot At Aidar Soldiers In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regional police reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the incident occurred on February 20 at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the city center.

"The suspects provoked a conflict with Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. During the clash, one of the suspects fired several shots from an object resembling a pistol toward the soldiers. In addition, one of the servicemen was injured during the conflict," the report said.

Law enforcement officers inspected the scene and interviewed witnesses.

During the initial operational and investigative actions, the police identified the participants in the conflict and detained them. They turned out to be locals, aged 37 and 42.

The suspects were notified of their suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The decision on which preventive measure to choose for them is being made.

As reported, in one of the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a group of unknown persons attacked servicemen of the Aidar regiment During the attack, one of the attackers used a firearm.

Photos: National Police