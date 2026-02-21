Direct Access: Silly Nice Connects With Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York's fast-moving cannabis brand invites customers to dial (929) 524-7033 for real answers, real product help, and real connection.

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market crowded with corporate messaging, outsourced customer service, and automated chatbots, one New York cannabis brand is taking a different approach.

Silly Nice, now stocked in more than 150 licensed dispensaries across New York State, is publicly releasing its direct phone number and encouraging customers to call the founders themselves.

That number is: ‪(929) 524-7033‬

Yes - the owners will answer.

Co-founders LeVar Thomas and Shane Breen are inviting customers to reach out directly when they need help finding products, understanding dosing, cooking with Diamond Powder, or simply asking questions about the brand.

In an era when consumers rarely know who owns the products they buy, Silly Nice wants to change that.

Why a Cannabis Brand Would Give Out the Owners' Phone Number

The legal cannabis market in New York is growing rapidly. With expansion comes complexity:



High demand restocks

Limited inventory windows

Dispensary sell-outs

Varying menu updates

Multiple product formats Different potency tiers

Silly Nice products frequently sell through quickly, especially high-potency offerings such as Diamond Powder, infused flower, solventless hash, and vape devices. Customers often discover that their preferred product is gone before the weekend begins.

When that happens, many brands offer email forms or social media DMs.

Silly Nice is offering something else: a direct call.

“We're not a faceless company,” says LeVar Thomas, co-founder of Silly Nice.“If someone is spending their money on something we made, they deserve access. They deserve answers. They deserve clarity. We built this brand ourselves. We can pick up the phone.”

150 Dispensaries and Growing

With placement in more than 150 licensed New York dispensaries, Silly Nice has grown from small-batch beginnings into a statewide presence.

That growth brings momentum - and challenges.

Because Silly Nice prioritizes high-potency, terpene-forward, and transparent lab-tested products, demand frequently outpaces supply. Customers often call dispensaries only to hear that a batch sold out.

Rather than leaving buyers guessing, LeVar and Shane are encouraging customers to call them directly.

If you are looking for:



Diamond Powder

Frosted Hash Ball

Papaya Wine Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower

1G Bubble Hash

Pink Stardust 510 Cartridge Alaskan Thunder Fuck 2G AIO

You can call.

If you need help locating a store that still has inventory, you can call.

If you want clarity on terpene profiles or total cannabinoid percentages, you can call.

Real Help With Dosing and Cooking

High-potency cannabis requires education.

Diamond Powder, testing above 87% THC, is designed for precision. A small amount can dramatically elevate a session. When infused into food or used to enhance pre-rolls, understanding dosage becomes essential.

Customers often have questions such as:



How much Diamond Powder should I add to an edible recipe?

How strong is a half-gram in real terms?

How should infused flower be dosed compared to traditional flower? How does solventless hash differ from vape oil in onset and duration?

These are not questions for automated support systems.

They are questions that deserve thoughtful answers.

Shane Breen explains,“We've seen too many brands treat customer education as optional. When you're working with high-potency products, education is everything. If someone wants help cooking with Diamond Powder or figuring out responsible dosing, we want them to feel comfortable reaching out.”

Changing the Relationship Between Brand and Consumer

In many industries, the distance between company leadership and customers is wide.

Consumers may know the logo. They may know the packaging. But they rarely know the founders.

Silly Nice wants to shrink that gap.

LeVar Thomas adds,“Far too often you don't know who owns the company you're supporting. We think that's backwards. If you support us, you should know who we are. You should know we stand behind what we make.”

This approach reflects Silly Nice's broader philosophy of transparency:



Lab-tested products

Accessible Certificates of Analysis

Cannabis-derived terpenes only

No synthetic fillers Solventless extraction where applicable

Transparency is not limited to lab data. It extends to accessibility.

Why This Matters in New York Right Now

New York's legal cannabis market is still evolving. With rapid growth comes growing pains:



Dispensary inventory turnover

Restock timing variability

Product batch updates Menu delays

Because Silly Nice operates in a fast-moving environment where certain SKUs sell out quickly, customers sometimes need guidance navigating availability.

Rather than sending customers into search loops, the brand is offering clarity.

If a product is temporarily out of stock at one dispensary, LeVar and Shane can help direct customers to another licensed retailer carrying that batch.

The official product catalog and updated COAs are available at: sillynice/menu

Full brand information can be found at:

But sometimes a phone call is faster.

Ownership Means Accountability

Direct access to founders introduces a level of accountability rarely seen in modern retail.

When customers call ‪(929) 524-7033‬, they are speaking directly to the people responsible for:



Product formulation

Batch selection

Lab verification

Brand positioning Community outreach

That access fosters trust.

It also reinforces Silly Nice's positioning as a founder-led, hands-on operation rather than a distant corporate structure.

A Culture Shift, Not a Gimmick

Releasing a public phone number is not a marketing stunt.

It is consistent with how Silly Nice operates internally.

From early production runs to statewide distribution across 150 dispensaries, the founders have remained directly involved in:



Packaging review

Lab analysis interpretation

Retail partner communication Product education

The phone line formalizes what has already been happening behind the scenes: direct dialogue with customers.

Built for New York

New York consumers are informed, vocal, and discerning.

They:



Compare terpene profiles

Evaluate THC density

Read COAs

Ask about extraction methods Care about who owns the brands they support

Silly Nice was built with that customer in mind.

The brand's high-potency offerings require responsibility. They are designed for experienced consumers who value precision.

Offering direct access to founders is an extension of that responsibility.

An Invitation

The invitation is simple:

If you need help finding product.

If you have a question about dosing.

If you want guidance cooking with Diamond Powder.

If you want clarity on infused flower strength.

If you want to understand solventless hash.

Call.

‪(929) 524-7033‬

LeVar and Shane will answer.

About Silly Nice

Founded in Harlem, Silly Nice is a premium cannabis brand focused on high-potency, terpene-forward, and lab-tested products. Now available in more than 150 licensed New York dispensaries, the brand emphasizes transparency, solventless craftsmanship where applicable, and responsible dosing education. Silly Nice offers concentrates, infused flower, solventless hash, and vape products designed for experienced consumers seeking precision and purity. For more information, visit or explore the full product menu at.

