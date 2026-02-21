Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Embassy In Riyadh To Close On Sunday For Founding Day

Qatar Embassy In Riyadh To Close On Sunday For Founding Day


2026-02-21 07:08:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Riyadh announced that it will suspend operations on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in observance of Saudi Founding Day.

In a statement posted on its official account on social media platform X, the embassy said regular work will resume on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

The embassy also urged citizens requiring urgent assistance to contact its designated emergency number during the closure period.

MENAFN21022026000063011010ID1110772075



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search