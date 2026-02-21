Qatar Embassy In Riyadh To Close On Sunday For Founding Day
Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Riyadh announced that it will suspend operations on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in observance of Saudi Founding Day.
In a statement posted on its official account on social media platform X, the embassy said regular work will resume on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
The embassy also urged citizens requiring urgent assistance to contact its designated emergency number during the closure period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment