Qatar Embassy In Riyadh To Close On Sunday For Founding Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Riyadh announced that it will suspend operations on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in observance of Saudi Founding Day.

In a statement posted on its official account on social media platform X, the embassy said regular work will resume on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

The embassy also urged citizens requiring urgent assistance to contact its designated emergency number during the closure period.