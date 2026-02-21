Frontline Update: 121 Combat Clashes, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, providing operational information as of 22:00 on Saturday, February 21, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the day, a total of 121 combat engagements have occurred... The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, 68 airstrikes, and dropped 178 glide bombs. In addition, 5,522 kamikaze drones were used, and 2,411 attacks were conducted on settlements and our troop positions,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 55 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems. They conducted two airstrikes, dropping four glide bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched one assault on Ukrainian positions near Dvorichanske. The clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, four attacks occurred near Pishchane. No active assault operations are currently recorded.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Masliakivka. One assault is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance eight times toward Yampil, Dronivka, and Zakitne. One attack continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no enemy attacks were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders launched 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. According to updated information, they tried to advance near Shahove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and Muravka. Four enemy attempts to improve their positions are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that on this front, 57 invaders were neutralized, 23 wounded; 15 vehicles were destroyed or damaged; 213 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed; five enemy shelters were hit. Additionally, one tank and three artillery systems were damaged, a fuel and ammunition depot destroyed, four electronic warfare systems destroyed, a UAV control post destroyed, one shelter destroyed, and 15 more enemy shelters damaged or hit.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attempted three times to advance toward Zaporizke, one attempt is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 31 enemy attacks occurred near Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zahirne, Myrne, Hirke, and Huliaipole. Two assaults are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out one attack near Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

The General Staff concluded that no significant changes in other sectors were observed.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to February 21, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,258,890 personnel.

