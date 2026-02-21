Delhi-Meerut Corridor A Gift From PM Modi, Says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended multiple public engagements in the national capital, including the annual function of Holy Trinity School and the Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha Anandam Fest 2026. At the Anandam Fest in Greater Kailash, Delhi, Minister Kapil Mishra was also present. The Chief Minister addressed the gathering and interacted with attendees during the event. Later, the Chief Minister, along with state ministers Ashish Sood and Pankaj Kumar Singh, launched IT initiatives by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

PM Modi to Inaugurate Delhi-Meerut Corridor

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Meerut Metro and the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor on Sunday (February 22), calling it a major gift for the people of the national capital. She said the new corridor will make travel easier for thousands of daily commuters on the route and help reduce traffic on the roads, describing the occasion as a "celebration of joy" for the city and the country.

Speaking to the reporters here, CM Gupta said, "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift he has given to Delhi; this will make travel easier for the people of Delhi. Thousands of people travel daily on this Delhi-Meerut route; hundreds of vehicles that used to ply on the roads will now be reduced.

"This corridor is a matter of good fortune for all of us to receive for the country and Delhi. It is a celebration of joy. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will himself dedicate it to the people of the country," she said.

Inauguration Schedule and Project Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on February 22 (Sunday). At around 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, PM Modi will undertake a Metro Ride till Meerut South Station.

At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the release.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He will inaugurate the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

