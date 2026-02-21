403
Abiy Seeks Türkiye’s Support on Maritime Access During Erdogan Visit
(MENAFN) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that he requested diplomatic backing from Türkiye as Addis Ababa continues efforts to secure reliable access to the sea, identifying the issue as a key component of discussions held during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Ethiopian capital.
Speaking at a joint press briefing, Abiy explained that Ethiopia’s “quest for sea access” was directly addressed in talks with the Turkish leader. He characterized the exchanges as substantive and constructive, emphasizing the importance his government attaches to the matter.
Since Eritrea gained independence in 1993, Ethiopia has remained landlocked. Authorities in Addis Ababa have consistently framed the pursuit of dependable maritime access as a long-term strategic objective with economic and security implications.
Erdogan’s trip represented a significant high-level engagement, accompanied by senior Turkish officials including the foreign and defense ministers. The visit coincides with the centennial of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which date back to 1926, and reflects a broader push to strengthen political and economic cooperation.
Trade expansion featured prominently in the leaders’ agenda. Ethiopian officials indicated that both governments aim to raise bilateral trade volume to at least $1 billion. Abiy also called for increased participation by Turkish firms in Ethiopia’s economy. The country already hosts one of the largest clusters of Turkish enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly active in manufacturing and construction sectors.
In addition to bilateral economic matters, the two sides reviewed coordination in multilateral platforms. Discussions included collaboration in global climate negotiations tied to COP31, scheduled to take place in Türkiye next year and subsequently in Ethiopia.
In recent years, Türkiye has stepped up its diplomatic outreach in the Horn of Africa, seeking to solidify its role as a strategic partner in commerce, development initiatives, and mediation efforts across the region.
