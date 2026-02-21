What's Next For Europe's Crypto After Lagarde Steps Down

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to step down sometime before the next French presidential election, a timeline that market observers say could influence how Europe steers crypto policy and digital money initiatives. Lagarde's tenure saw the EU push forward on the Markets in Crypto Assets regime, known as MiCA, and launch work on a digital euro designed to complement the bloc's payments ecosystem. Yet policy gaps remain: DeFi remains خارج the regulatory scope of MiCA, and the final shape of the digital euro is still under debate. As observers weigh potential successors, questions arise about whether Europe's cautious stance on crypto will endure or shift under new leadership.



Lagarde's looming departure timing could affect the tempo and tone of Europe's crypto regulation, including MiCA's implementation and post- MiCA adjustments.

MiCA has advanced but currently does not regulate decentralized finance (DeFi); policy gaps persist even as the bloc pursues a comprehensive framework for crypto assets.

The digital euro project has progressed from investigation to preparation for issuance, reflecting Europe's bid to offer a secure, Europe-based digital money option while addressing privacy and offline operation concerns.

European officials continue to advocate for strict stablecoin regulation and global standards, emphasizing safeguards and equivalence with foreign issuers to prevent systemic risks. Potential successors to Lagarde, such as Pablo Hernández de Cos and Klaas Knot, are expected to uphold a prudent regulatory posture toward crypto, signaling continuity rather than a dramatic policy pivot.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The EU has moved ahead on a crypto framework with MiCA, while the digital euro program marches through defined phases. Investigation into the digital euro began in October 2021, and in October 2025 the ECB signaled it would begin preparation for issuance. The policy path sits within a broader global debate about stablecoins, cross-border payments, and central bank digital currencies as regulators weigh consumer protection, financial stability, and monetary sovereignty against innovation.

Why it matters

The trajectory of European crypto policy matters for users, investors, and developers alike. MiCA's existence signals a long-awaited regulatory foothold for digital assets in a major economy, a framework that aims to reduce regulatory ambiguity while anchoring crypto markets in a single, coherent set of rules across 27 member states. Lagarde's skepticism toward crypto-captured most famously in a 2022 remark where she described crypto as“worth nothing” for its lack of intrinsic backing-set a cautious tone. Even as the ECB advised, observed, and offered comments during the MiCA process, the central bank's stance remained one of measured restraint rather than open endorsement.

That posture has shaped how Europe approaches crypto policy, emphasizing the need for robust consumer protections and safeguards against investor misperceptions. Even as MiCA became law, Lagarde continued to push for international alignment on stablecoins and for safeguards that would prevent the kind of market stress seen in times of stablecoin runs. In 2025, she urged lawmakers to ensure that stablecoins operate within a framework that includes robust equivalence regimes and safeguards governing transfers between the EU and non-EU entities. The aim is not merely domestic regulation but a coordinated, cross-border standard that could reduce regulatory arbitrage and systemic risk.

Beyond MiCA, the digital euro represents a strategic bet on Europe's monetary sovereignty in a digital era. The project has long faced criticism over privacy, offline operability, and the central bank's ability to monitor or control spending. The ECB has defended the digital euro as privacy-protective and cash-like in its benefits, while acknowledging the need to adapt payment systems to a digital economy. The move to prepare for issuance in 2025-2026 reflects a belief that a European-issued digital cash tool could reduce costs for merchants, improve resilience in payment networks, and provide a platform for private-sector financial innovation to scale within a regulated environment.

Public remarks from Lagarde and her colleagues signal a cautious but constructive approach to the digital euro. ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone emphasized that the digital euro would preserve the advantages of cash while reinforcing the resilience of Europe's payments landscape. The project is framed as a response to consumer demand for digital options, articulated by Lagarde as early as 2021 when she acknowledged an appetite for digital currencies if backed by secure, European infrastructure. The emphasis has consistently been on a solution that is secure, accessible, and fit for the future-without compromising financial stability or privacy.

As Europe debates the digital euro and a more comprehensive crypto framework, the identity of Lagarde's successor could influence the emphasis placed on crypto innovation versus caution. The field remains skeptical about rapid, unbridled adoption, and the leading candidates discussed in financial circles-Pablo Hernández de Cos, former Spanish central bank governor, and Klaas Knot, former Dutch central bank governor-bring a similar prudential lens to crypto policy. Hernández de Cos, for example, warned that crypto assets can pose“highly significant risks that are hard to understand and measure,” calling for a robust regulatory transition from fiction to a more orderly framework. Knot, too, has been measured, recognizing potential benefits of blockchain while insisting on the primacy of stability and supervisory oversight.

The EU's measured pace has been noted in contrast to the regulatory maturation observed in the United States and other jurisdictions. While the region's path may appear deliberate, it has produced a comprehensive framework that integrates monetary policy considerations, payments regulation, and financial stability concerns. The collaboration between the ECB, European Parliament, and member states has yielded a crypto policy architecture that aspires to be risk-aware, globally harmonized, and technologically forward-looking without giving up the core public interest in stable and interoperable financial systems. In parallel, the ongoing dialogue around stablecoins-balancing innovation with safeguards-reflects a broader global debate about how to reconcile private money issuance with public monetary policy and consumer protections.

Ultimately, the leadership transition at the ECB arrives at a moment when Europe is weighing how far to push centralizing control versus encouraging private-sector innovation in digital money. Lagarde's legacy will be judged, in part, by how seamlessly MiCA's, and the digital euro's, developments continue under a new president. The fact that the EU proceeded with a regulated framework-rather than a laissez-faire path-before some other major jurisdictions illustrates a distinctive approach: prioritizing a well-defined supervisory environment that can accommodate innovation while reducing systemic risk.

As these conversations unfold, market participants will be watching for explicit signals on how a new ECB president will balance the competing imperatives of financial stability, monetary policy autonomy, and the potential for Europe to become a hub for compliant crypto activity. The coming months are likely to see tighter discussions around DeFi and cross-border payments, the refinement of MiCA provisions, and continued debates about the digital euro's privacy guarantees and offline capabilities. The overarching narrative remains: Europe intends to shape, not simply follow, the global trajectory of digital money, with leadership choices that will echo through regulatory decisions, technology deployments, and the ongoing evolution of the crypto economy.



The selection process for a new ECB president-and whether Paris signals its preferred candidate-may influence the tone toward crypto policy and MiCA adjustments.

Key milestones in MiCA implementation, including any refinement of DeFi provisions or updates to stablecoin regulations.

Further communications from the ECB about the digital euro timeline, privacy safeguards, and offline functionality tests.

Continued international coordination on crypto standards, including discussions around equivalence regimes for foreign issuers. Public speeches or BIS remarks from potential successors outlining their views on crypto regulation and financial stability.



ECB public statements and press materials on MiCA and the digital euro rollout timeline.

Reuters coverage of Lagarde's potential departure and the names of frontrunners to replace her.

BIS remarks and speeches by Pablo Hernández de Cos and Klaas Knot addressing crypto risks and regulatory frameworks. Reports on Europe's plan to close stablecoin loopholes and to align international standards, as referenced in contemporary coverage.

What to watch nextSources & verificationECB leadership transition and Europe's crypto policy trajectory

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is nearing the end of her tenure, with her exit anticipated before the next French presidential election. Her time at the helm has been marked by decisive moves to formalize Europe's crypto regime through MiCA and to advance the digital euro initiative, a bid to provide a secure, European-based digital alternative to cash. In public remarks and behind-the-scenes deliberations, Lagarde has consistently urged a cautious, tightly regulated approach to crypto, underscoring the need to protect investors and preserve financial stability while still enabling innovation within a well-defined framework.

Her most public stance on crypto crystallized in a 2022 interview in which she described crypto as“worth nothing,” a sentiment anchored in the perception that many digital assets lack intrinsic value or a reliable anchor. The accompanying skepticism was not merely rhetorical; it shaped the ECB's approach to MiCA as a mechanism to bring order to a volatile landscape. Lagarde and her colleagues argued that regulation should be robust enough to reduce risk, while not stifling legitimate use cases that could emerge from compliant, Europe-based crypto activity. The ECB did not legislate, but it played a central advisory and supervisory role, shaping the contours of MiCA through ongoing dialogue with lawmakers and industry participants.

As MiCA moved toward final enactment, Lagarde also pressed for international cooperation on stablecoins and cross-border standards. She warned that European legislation must deter the operation of stablecoin schemes without robust equivalence regimes and safeguards for transfers between the EU and non-EU entities. The aim was to prevent regulatory arbitrage and ensure that Europe remains part of a global financial system that is resilient to the rapid evolution of digital money. A recurring theme across her public statements has been the imperative to protect the public interest and avoid a future where private-sector control of a money-like instrument could undermine monetary sovereignty.

The digital euro remains at the heart of Europe's forward-looking money agenda. The project has faced criticism-particularly around privacy, offline operability, and the potential surveillance capabilities of digital cash. Yet the ECB has consistently asserted that the digital euro would be privacy-preserving and would replicate, in digital form, the advantages of cash. The bank has argued that such a currency could enhance payment resilience, reduce merchant costs, and provide a platform for private-sector innovation to flourish within a safe, regulated framework. The October 2025 decision to begin preparation for issuance signaled a concrete step toward realizing these ambitions, even as the detailed design and governance structures continue to be debated among policymakers.

Under discussion are also the personalities who might succeed Lagarde. The Financial Times has highlighted Pablo Hernández de Cos and Klaas Knot as prominent contenders, each with a record of cautious, risk-aware governance. Hernández de Cos, speaking at BIS events in 2022, warned of crypto's potential risks and urged a transition from fiction to a more orderly, regulated ecosystem. Knot has similarly urged prudence, acknowledging potential benefits of distributed ledger technologies but emphasizing the need to preserve financial stability and maintain robust supervisory oversight. If Paris signals a preferred candidate, it could reinforce a policy posture that favors measured innovation with a strong emphasis on consumer protection and systemic resilience.

Ultimately, Europe's crypto policy course appears to favor a steady, standards-driven path. While critics may argue that the approach stifles innovation, supporters contend that a predictable, well-regulated environment is essential for sustainable growth in digital money markets. The EU's progress-often completed with more deliberation than in other regions-reflects a willingness to balance the benefits of financial innovation with the need to maintain trust in the financial system. As the leadership transition unfolds, market participants will be watching not only who rises to the ECB presidency but how new leadership weighs MiCA updates, the digital euro's rollout, and Europe's role in shaping global standards for crypto and digital payments. The coming months will reveal whether Europe can sustain its measured but forward-looking approach in a rapidly changing crypto landscape.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.