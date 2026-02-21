India, Brazil Aim For Ambitious $30 Billion Bilateral Trade By 2030

India and Brazil on Saturday set an ambitious target to boost their bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2030, up from the previous goal of $20 billion. Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, informed that the decision was made during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to India, where he emphasised that the earlier target wasn't ambitious enough.

Kumaran, while speaking at the Special Briefing by MEA on the State visit of the President of Brazil to India, said that Silva thought that the earlier target was not ambitious enough, hence proposed a larger target. "We had set a target during PM's visit to Brazil for increasing bilateral trade from USD 15 billion to 20 billion by 2030. But President Lula today mentioned to the PM that 20 billion doesn't seem ambitious enough and that we should therefore try and target something higher, like 30 billion by 2030. And he said with the kind of excitement and interest there is on both sides. He said I have brought 11 ministers with 300 businessmen, which shows the kind of commitment there is to enhancing India-Brazil trade and investment. So he said our ambition should be much bigger," he said.

New Avenues for India-Brazil Cooperation

The two countries are looking to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including Oil, gas, and renewable energy, launching Brazilian satellites and building satellites together, biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel, agriculture, livestock, and healthcare, as well as Yoga. "You know the number of areas identified is in great detail in the joint statement. I would, for example, name the energy oil and gas sector, space opportunities to launch Brazilian satellites, work together to build satellites, there is a lot of cooperation possible in the area of bio energy, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel, green economy, agriculture and livestock, healthcare, and traditional medicine. Yoga is also a subject of great interest in Brazil," Kumaran said.

President Lula's Visit to India

This move is expected to strengthen India-Brazil ties and promote economic growth. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in India on February 18, 2026. During the period February 19-20 participated in the India AI Impact Summit. Today, he was given a traditional welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He, alongwith 11 ministers, met the Prime Minister and his delegation at Hyderabad House. This is President Lula's fifth visit to India as President of Brazil. The visit comes seven months after the state visit of the PM to Brasilia on July 8, 2025. (ANI)

