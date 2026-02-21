Weather Alert! Dangerous Travel Conditions Likely In Philadelphia New Jersey, NYC Under Blizzard Alert As Storm Looms

MENAFN - Live Mint) New York City, New Jersey residents and multiple coastal communities along the East Coast are bracing for a disrupted start to the new week with a late winter storm set to arrive on Sunday. On Saturday, blizzard warnings were issued for these areas.

The winter storm is also expected to bring widespread heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions to the Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday, with forecasters increasing confidence in major impacts.

Weather alert which has been issued – stretches from New Haven, Connecticut, south to Delaware – including New York and Long Island starting 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the warning is likely to be extended into southern New England and Boston.

Flooding is also possible in parts of New York and New Jersey, reported AP – citing the weather service.

Steady winds can 'make travel dangerous'

Weather office has warned that steady winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 kph) could“make travel dangerous, if not impossible," with the risk of fallen tree branches and power outages due to the weight of snow and strong gusts.

The weather forecast also noted that the storm could arrive quietly on Sunday, 22 February – bringing rain in some areas before intensifying later in the day.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night and as much as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow an hour at times in some areas before easing off by Monday afternoon.

The storm approached just as the icy remains of a snowstorm that struck the region weeks earlier were finally melting away, reported AP.

AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Ariella Scalese said this storm could mark the fifth weekend in a row with snowfall in parts of the Northeast, including New York City.

She noted that New York City is currently close to its seasonal snowfall average, with recent temperatures significantly below normal across much of the Northeast.