Trump Announces Planned Venezuela Visit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed plans to visit Venezuela, citing what he described as a “very good” relationship between Washington and Caracas, particularly in the oil sector.
“I’m going to make a visit to Venezuela … We haven’t decided (when),” Trump told reporters at the White House.
He praised relations with interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, stating that the two countries are “working together very closely,” especially regarding energy. “We have a very good relationship,” Trump added, noting that major US oil companies are operating in Venezuela and generating significant revenue. “The relationship we have right now with Venezuela is, I would say, a 10.”
When asked whether the US officially recognizes Rodriguez’s administration, Trump replied: “We have done that. We’re dealing with them.” He also highlighted that oil production is increasing and that US refineries are processing Venezuelan crude, describing the partnership as “strong.”
The announcement follows a visit to Venezuela this week by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who assessed the country’s oil industry and engaged with the interim government on plans to overhaul the energy sector, revitalize the economy, and reintegrate Venezuelan oil reserves into the global market.
This diplomatic shift comes after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas on Jan. 3, transferring them to a federal detention facility in New York. Since then, Rodriguez has moved to normalize relations with the United States.
