Key Russian Defense Electronics Facility Ablaze In Mordovia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by The Moscow Times, as cited by Ukrinform.

Initially, the regional branch of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire broke out near a defense-industry facility belonging to the Saransk Instrument-Making Plant, without naming the cause. The fire engulfed one workshop covering about 150 square meters. Two hours later, the Emergency Ministry reported that the blaze had been localized and said no injuries were reported.

Local media suggested that a warehouse at the facility had caught fire. No other official details have been released so far. Authorities declared a drone alert in the region earlier in the morning, although Russia's Defense Ministry did not report any drones being shot down over Mordovia in its morning briefing.

According to other reports, the fire occurred on the premises of Elektrovypryamitel, one of Russia's largest manufacturers of power electronics for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces. Local residents told the Telegram channel Astra that a fire had broken out at the plant, suggesting it may have been hit by drones.

After analyzing eyewitness footage, Astra concluded that Elektrovypryamitel was indeed the site of the fire. In addition to producing specialized electrical equipment, the company is licensed to develop and assemble power semiconductor devices for weapons and military hardware under Russia's“Military Register” system, and it also holds official authorization from Russia's nuclear watchdog to design and manufacture equipment for nuclear power plants.

The enterprise is under sanctions imposed by the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Japan for its involvement in Russia's state defense orders.

Citing NASA satellite data, Astra also reported a fire at the Neftegorsk Gas Processing Plant following a UAV attack in Russia's Samara region. Local authorities said the attack targeted“two industrial sites.” The Neftegorsk plant processes associated petroleum gas and plays a key role in hydrocarbon utilization in the region. It is part of the structure of Rosneft.

According to Radio Liberty, cited by Astra,“the main version” is that the strike was carried out with a Flamingo missile – the same type reportedly used in the attack on the Votkinsk missile plant.

Factory producing Iskander and Oreshnik missiles attacked at night in Udmurtia, Russia

On Saturday, head of the Almetyevsk district in the Republic of Tatarstan Guzel Khabutdinova reported a“massive drone attack,” saying UAVs attempted to strike industrial facilities. Astra reported that residents spotted drones about 600 meters from the Radiopribor plant in Almetyevsk, which produces electronic systems for aviation. Khabutdinova later said air defenses had“neutralized” the threat and that industrial operations in the district were not disrupted.

Drones were also shot down over the Yelabuga district, home to Russia's largest production facility for Geran drones, which are used to attack Ukraine, according to district head Rustem Nuriyev.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of February 21 a plant in the city of Votkinsk, in Russia's Udmurt Republic, which manufactures Iskander and Oreshnik ballistic missiles, was attacked.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook