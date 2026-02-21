Parliaments Of Ukraine And Poland To Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement Marshal Of Polish Sejm

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Czarzasty said this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“I will sign with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada a new Polish-Ukrainian agreement on strategic cooperation and the creation of a parliamentary-expert group, but I will wait to share the details until our meeting,” Czarzasty said.

He emphasized that parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is intensive.

“There is, in particular, the Polish-Ukrainian Parliamentary Group and the Parliamentary Assembly of Ukraine and Poland. I am going to Kyiv with a large delegation, including Deputy Marshal Monika Wielichowska and MP Paweł Kowal. These are proven friends of Ukraine,” Czarzasty added.

Sejm plans to adopt resolution in support of Ukrain

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Marshal Czarzasty during his visit to Warsaw in December, where the parties discussed strengthening defense cooperation, economic partnership, and support for Ukrainians who found temporary shelter in Poland.

In December, the XIV session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Ukraine and Poland was held in Lviv, resulting in the signing of a joint declaration.