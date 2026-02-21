Ex-British PM Johnson Sees No Reason Allies Shouldn't Send Peacekeeping Troops To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Johnson said this in an interview with the BBC.

Johnson suggested that troops could be deployed to peaceful regions in non-combat roles.

“If we can have a plan for boots on the ground after the war, after Putin has condescended to have a ceasefire, then why not do it now? Johnson said.

When asked if he meant that British and other European allies' troops should go to safe areas in Ukraine immediately, he said:“Yes, I think, you know, if we are willing to do it in the context of a ceasefire, which of course puts all the initiative, all the power in Putin's hands, why not do it now?”

He added that he sees no logical reason why“we shouldn't send peaceful ground forces there to show our support, our constitutional support for a free, independent Ukraine.”

According to Johnson, the question is political.

“It's about whether Ukraine is a free country or not. If it's a vassal state of Russia, which is what Putin wants, then obviously it's up to Putin to decide who comes to his country. If it's not, then it's up to the Ukrainians,” Johnson said.

As previously reported, in December 2025, UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that the UK government was funding its troops to ensure readiness for future deployment in Ukraine after peace is established under security guarantees.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine