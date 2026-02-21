Russian Drone Attack Leaves Five Civilians Injured In Kharkiv Region
“According to the investigation, on February 21 at around 16:20, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, preliminarily identified as a Geran-2, attacked the village of Artilne in the Lozova district. Private residential houses and outbuildings were damaged. Three women and two men suffered acute stress reactions,” the statement said.
It is noted that, under the procedural guidance of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro petrovsk region with artillery, drones, injuring civilian
As reported, the Kharkiv region remains under constant shelling by Russian forces. Almost daily, Russians terrorize civilians, destroying homes, businesses, and energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment