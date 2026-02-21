Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack Leaves Five Civilians Injured In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on February 21 at around 16:20, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, preliminarily identified as a Geran-2, attacked the village of Artilne in the Lozova district. Private residential houses and outbuildings were damaged. Three women and two men suffered acute stress reactions,” the statement said.

It is noted that, under the procedural guidance of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the Kharkiv region remains under constant shelling by Russian forces. Almost daily, Russians terrorize civilians, destroying homes, businesses, and energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities.

