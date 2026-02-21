Free Kids' Workshops, Live Performances As The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar Gets Underway

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Families are flocking to The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar 2026, currently underway at 1-5 La Croisette, to enjoy shopping and a wide range of family-friendly activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Open daily from 8pm to midnight on weekdays and extended until 1am on weekends, the bazaar features a variety of kiosks run by international participants offering traditional products, including Arabic women's abayas, bukhoor, a fragrant blend of natural ingredients such as wood chips, resins, and aromatic oils used to perfume homes and gatherings, as well as spices, honey, nuts, dates, house plants, and more.

Alongside shopping, the event hosts family-oriented activities such as live oud and qanun music performances, children's art workshops, and wall-painting sessions.

A live stage also presents educational lectures about Islam in addition to cultural performances.

Running until March 20, the bazaar also offers Arabic coffee, snacks, ice cream, and hot and cold beverages, in addition to the restaurants and cafés located along the marina coastline, providing visitors with a complete leisure experience.

In conjunction with the Ramadan Bazaar, additional activities celebrating the holy month are taking place at Qanat Quartier in The Pearl and the Crystal Walk at Gewan Island, offering a wide range of entertainment and cultural experiences throughout Ramadan across both islands.