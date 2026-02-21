India Skipper Suryakumar Backs Opener Sharma Despite Three Ducks In T20 World Cup
"I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek's form," Suryakumar told reporters on Saturday, ahead of defending champions India's Super Eight clash with last edition's runners-up South Africa.
"But I think about those teams who are going to play against him... When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. Last year he covered for us, now we will cover for him." Sharma, who has represented India only in T20 internationals, was the player of the tournament when they won the Asia Cup last year. The 25-year-old also scored a 14-ball half century against New Zealand last month, the second-fastest fifty in the format by an Indian.
Flexible batting order from number three
Suryakumar pointed out that India have picked up enough runs in the powerplay despite losing Sharma early, as they won all four of their group games. "It's going well in powerplay. We're making 50-40 runs. That's normal cricket," he said.
"We also have expectations from ourselves - expectation to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different here.
"The four wickets we have played on so far were a little different and challenging... So we have started preparation for that and hopefully we will tackle it as we start our Super Eight journey."
Although the skipper insisted on keeping Sharma and Ishan Kishan as the openers, he said the strategy is to have a flexible batting order from number three so they can quickly adapt to what the match requires.
"Except the openers I think from three to seven, or three to eight, everyone has to be very flexible and that has been the message in the group," he said.
"Even I am flexible, I have said the same thing to everyone. So if we get into that situation, we will definitely have it and take that call."ALSO READ
