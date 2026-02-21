New Zealand-Pakistan Super Eight World Cup Clash Rained Off
Persistent drizzle right after the toss -- which Pakistan won and opted to bat -- at the Premadasa stadium did not relent with umpires finally calling the match off at 9:05pm local time (15:35 GMT).
Not even a five-over match was possible by the 10:16 pm (1646 GMT) cut-off time, giving the two teams one point each.
Pakistan, New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka are in Group 2 of the Super Eights.
Title-holders India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies are in Group 1.
The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semi-finals.
