Ramadan 2026: Free Pre-Iftar Health Screenings To Be Held In Dubai

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai has announced the organization of free medical examination stations as part of its Ramadan initiative 'A Step of Life' on February 26, March 5 and March 12.

Being organised in cooperation with Prime Medical Care and Noor Dubai Foundation, the health screenings will be conducted in a number of locations across Dubai.

The health tests will take place at the Quranic Park, Kite Beach, and Nad Al Sheba Park, from 4pm until sunset, with the possibility of extending the hours. Services include free eye exams, blood pressure checks, and blood sugar tests, promoting early detection of chronic diseases and supporting the community's health and wellness initiatives.

Mobile medical buses will be delivering awareness messages to community members in busy locations and providing simplified guidance for children and families on healthy lifestyles, transforming medical checkups from a seasonal practice into a sustainable community habit.

Mohammed Musbeh Dhahi, Executive Director of the Charity Sector and General Coordinator of the initiative, affirmed that this year's 'Step of Life' initiative is launched with a vision that focuses on the family and the child, based on the department's belief that building a healthy society begins with promoting awareness within the family itself.

He pointed out that the initiative's goals extend to establishing a sustainable health culture based on periodic check-ups and promoting individual and collective responsibility towards health.

The department has urged the public to follow its official channels to find out the dates and locations of the tests, and to take advantage of the free services provided to citizens and residents.



