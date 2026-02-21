Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Nears Completion Opening Expected In 2026
- PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 2:22 PM UPDATED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 2:53 PM
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri
source on Google
- Share:
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum is expected to open its doors in 2026, according to Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.Recommended For You
The cultural landmark will add to the "global oasis of creativity," with the UAE capital already housing the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum and the Zayed National Museum; the latter two opened to the public last year.Comprehensive development cannot be complete without the cultural component, which is a fundamental pillar of our renaissance.
Dr Anwar Gargash
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi design
Frank Gehry, the architect behind the masterpiece, passed away last year, but his legacy lives on in the his largest museum project - Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.
Inspired by both Gulf architectural heritage, and the visionary's flair, the Guggenheim reinvents the burjeel (wind tower) and the arish (palm frond courtyard house).
From outside, the building looks like a stack of cones and cubes, similar to bonfire wood - a tribute to the roots of the Emirates, a time when people would gather around the fire to tell stories and bond with the community.ALSO READ
- New homes in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat to overlook Guggenheim, Louvre museums Inside Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum: 300,000 years of UAE history come to life
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment