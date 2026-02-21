Want To Avoid Mall Crowds In Ramadan? Pray, Eat Homemade Emirati Iftar At Sharjah's Al Dhaid

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 1:57 PM



Fresh harees is served in portions that often sell out quickly, Luqaimat drizzled with date syrup are prepared in batches; Regag bread is made on the spotAdd as a preferredsource on Google

If you are planning a short Ramadan road trip this weekend, Al Dhaid deserves attention. In about 1.5 hours from Dubai, you can combine prayer, heritage and traditional food in one relaxed evening. With the newly opened Souq Sharia't and the modern glass-dome Al Nasr Mosque, the town now offers a simple but complete iftar plan.

Here's how the evening can unfold.

Drive to Al Dhaid in the afternoon and pray Asr at Al Nasr Mosque. The newly opened mosque is known for its large glass dome that allows natural light to filter into the prayer hall. The space feels open and uncluttered, especially in the late afternoon when worshippers begin to gather.

After Asr, you can head to Al Dhaid For or nearby heritage sites. The fort is only a short drive away and offers a glimpse into the region's past. The surroundings are calm, making it easy to walk around without rush.

Closer to sunset, many return to the mosque for Maghrib prayer. Parking is easy and organised. When I visited on the second day of Ramadan, the mosque was active but not overcrowded.

From the mosque, Souq Sharia't is about a five-minute drive.

The moment you enter the souq, the mood changes. Long corridors stretch ahead, framed by arches and thick columns. Sand-coloured walls, stone flooring and heavy wooden doors with metal studs give the market the character of an older time.

It does not resemble a modern mall. Instead, it feels like stepping into a carefully restored traditional marketplace, the kind you imagine in old Emirati trading towns.

The market houses around 34 shops. Visitors can browse jalabiya and abaya stores, oud and bakhoor outlets, coffee houses and grocery-style shops that resemble old neighbourhood baqalas.

At the centre is an open courtyard. Majlis-themed cafés are arranged with traditional seating, allowing families and friends to sit together. Children move between shops while elders settle into conversations over tea.

But during Ramadan, the real highlight is the food.

Several Emirati households prepare dishes at home and bring them to the souq to sell. This creates a different kind of iftar experience, one that feels personal and community-driven.

Fresh harees is served in portions that often sell out quickly. Luqaimat drizzled with date syrup are prepared in batches. Regag bread is made on the spot. Other traditional items are available in limited quantities, giving the evening a sense of anticipation.

Ahmed, a visitor from Sharjah, said he came with his family after hearing about the new market.“We wanted something different from the usual mall iftar. This feels more local,” he said while carrying takeaway boxes.

Another visitor described it as a balanced outing.“It's peaceful. You can pray, walk around and eat in one place. It's simple.”

By the time I reached after Maghrib, families were buying food, sitting in the courtyard and moving through the corridors. The market was lively but not overwhelming.

What makes Al Dhaid stand out now is the combination. In one evening, you can pray in a newly opened mosque with a striking dome, explore a historic fort and walk through a heritage-style souq that feels rooted in tradition.

There are no loud screens or crowded food courts. Instead, there are arches, wooden doors and the steady movement of families preparing for iftar.

For residents looking to avoid packed malls this Ramadan, an iftar road trip to Al Dhaid offers something different, a setting that feels closer to the past, without leaving the comfort of the present.



