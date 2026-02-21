8 Dead, Over 20,000 Families Evacuated Following Heavy Rains In Southern Philippines

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 3:56 PM UPDATED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 5:52 PM



By: Raymund Villanueva



Hundreds of families were evacuated; others pitched tents along roadways, several roads and bridges were damaged due to rampaging watersAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Relief operations have begun after days of heavy rains that caused the death of 8 people and displacement of more than 20,000 families throughout Davao and Caraga regions in Mindanao, southern Philippines.

Authorities reported that seven have died due to landslides in Mati City, Davao Oriental and Monkayo in Davao de Oro. A miner has also died in Pantukan town in Davao de Oro, bringing the total number of casualties to eight.

Office of Civil Defense XI (OCD XI) reported that at least 33 communities in both provinces suffered landslides.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 families in 47 barangays suffered massive flooding in both provinces, as well as in the province of Davao del Norte.

Other affected areas also include Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Agusan del Sur.

Hundreds of families were forced to evacuate, while others pitched tents along roadways to escape the floods. Several roads and bridges were damaged due to rampaging waters.

A severe weather disturbance called shearline – the confluence of easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean and the colder northeasterly winds from East Asia – slammed into Mindanao's eastern seaboard, bringing intense to heavy rainfall since Wednesday.

The weather station in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur reported receiving 277 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, causing widespread flooding.

The flooding has affected around 200 hectares of rice fields in the province Davao Oriental alone.

OCD XI director Ednar Dayanghirang said the heavy rains have stopped on Saturday, making it possible for government social workers to conduct relief operations in affected areas.

Over 135,000 family food packs are being distributed across the Davao region by the Department of Social Work and Development XI.



