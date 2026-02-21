Saudi Apprehends Over 19,000 Illegal Residents In One Week

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 6:10 PM



By: Poojaraj Maniyeri



Share:







In addition to those violating the regulations, those aiding them are also held responsible, the Saudi Ministry of Interior saidAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have apprehended 19,101 violators as part of a joint security campaign to enforce labour, residency and border security regulations. From February 12 to February 18, the authorities apprehended:



12,153 for violating residency regulations

2,845 for violating labour laws 4,103 for violating border security regulations.

Meanwhile, 1,663 were caught while attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Out of these, 54 per cent are Yemeni, 45 per cent are Ethiopian, and other nationalities constitute the remaining 1 per cent.

Additionally, 31 people were apprehended for attempting to cross the border out of the Kingdom illegally.

In addition to those violating the regulations, those aiding them are also held responsible, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said. Twenty eight were found involved in "transporting, harbouring, employing, and concealing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations".

The regulations have been implemented against a number of illegal residents in various forms:



14,893 violators have been deported

1,389 violators were referred to complete their travel arrangements 15,585 violators were referred to obtain travel documents

In Saudi Arabia, 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to one million riyals will be imposed on anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form.

In addition, the means of transport and the accommodation used for sheltering will be confiscated.

"This crime is considered a major crime warranting arrest and a breach of honour and trust," the Saudi Ministry of Interior said.

Any violations should be reported to the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and to (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the part of the reporter, the ministry added.



Saudi Arabia arrests 127 government officials for bribery, abuse of authority Pakistani expat arrested for harassing minor in Saudi Arabia

ALSO READ