Why Dubai Was A Big Part Of British Tennis Star Jack Draper's Childhood

Being the son of a top British sports official, a young Jack Draper may have splashed colours across the canvas of his imagination - where Roger Federer floated like a ballerina on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon, and Andy Murray grunted and roared through every painfully constructed point as he carried the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

But Draper, who grew into an elite tennis player himself, says the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship was also a big part of his childhood.

Draper is now 24, and reached a career high ranking of 4 last June before a shoulder injury put a spanner in his works.

But now back after a long injury layoff, Draper is all set to make his debut in Dubai, a tournament that holds a special place in his heart.

“I have many, many memories. I have been following this event since I was 10 years old,” the Briton told the Khaleej Times ahead of the start of the men's week of the 2026 edition of award-winning tournament in Dubai.

It was not just Murray's title-winning run here in 2017 that brought a smile to his face when he was 15. The famous battles between Federer and Novak Djokovic, and that iconic exhibition match on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab between Federer and Andre Agassi, also stirred his tennis soul.

“I mean, obviously, I watched Andy Murray play here a lot. I watched those videos of Roger Federer and Andre Agassi play on the helipad of Burj Al Arab. I used to watch all those finals, Djokovic, Federer, 2015 and 2011,” he said.

“So, as a boy, this is a tournament I have watched a lot. So I understand how big a tournament it is. And now I am really excited to be here.”

It was also in Dubai that Murray announced his arrival on the global stage when he stunned Federer in the first round in 2008. Since that game, every Murray match in Dubai every year brought hordes of British fans to the stadium, cheering on for their country's biggest tennis hero of the last hundred years.

But Draper doesn't expect a carnival-like atmosphere that British fans created when Murray was a regular on the Dubai Centre Court.

“I never expect anything, but I know there is a large number of British people here in Dubai, so if I am competing on Monday, hopefully, I'll get some support and people come out and watch me play. But I never expect something,” he said matter-of-factly.

The left-hander, however, is aware of the expectations his early success has evoked, with British fans now hoping to see him emulate Murray, who won three Grand Slams and became the only player in history to win two Olympic gold medals in singles.

“It's a privilege to be in the position. Obviously, now, I have a bit of an injury setback. But truthfully, since I was a young boy, all I wanted to do was to be the best tennis player in the world,” he said.

“To do that, you have to deal with not just the tennis and your opponent, but also you have to deal with, you know, the outside noise, the pressure, all these things, and if you can't, then you shouldn't be doing it. So I'm very fortunate to be in that position.”

Draper's breakthrough came in 2024 when he reached the semifinals of the US Open, a tournament where Murray had famously ended Britain's 76-year wait for a male Major winner in 2012.

While every big tournament is his priority, Draper reveals which events are closest to his heart.

“I think everyone wants to win a gold medal at the Olympics. You saw what it meant to (Novak) Djokovic (when he won it in 2024). To win the Olympic gold the way he did was incredible,” he said.

“And what Andy did, winning two golds, is something very special. I think if you ask him, it was one of his biggest achievements. I think Wimbledon is obviously the tournament I want to win more than anything."

But for now, Draper is focused on improving his game, not chasing silverware.

"I never like to talk about winning tournaments. I just focus on what I can do as a tennis player and what's in my control, to keep on improving, keep learning, keep growing as a player," he said.

"And I believe if I do that, I have a very strong chance of putting myself in some good positions.”

Draper believes that in two years, he will be in a position to close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the game's two most dominant players now.

“Right now, I am obviously behind, you know, the start of last year, I was building my way up. I think obviously this injury has set me back a little bit, just in terms of the fact that I haven't competed for a while and at the same time, it has made me more resilient and made me learn a lot about my game,” he said.

“So I think the next year and a half, two years is going to be very interesting for me because I feel like I have a lot to improve, a lot to develop and a lot of experience still to come, which maybe they have over me. But I have full belief in myself that I can reach the very top of the game.”

