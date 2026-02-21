Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Lottery Announces Latest Lucky Day Draw Results


2026-02-21 02:19:39
Three players won Dh100,000 each in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, while the Dh30 million jackpot remained unclaimed as weekly Saturday draws continue.
  • PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 8:51 PM
  • By:
  • SM Ayaz Zakir
The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the results of its weekly Lucky Day draw.

The winning numbers for the draw were:

  • Days: 18, 10, 1, 8, 5 and 11

  • Lucky Month: 10

As part of the weekly Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • AB0008685

  • CE5528979

  • BS4363602

Lucky Day draws are held every Saturday under the revised format introduced earlier this year, featuring a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and additional Dh100,000 prizes each week.

Khaleej Times

