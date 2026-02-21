UAE Lottery Announces Latest Lucky Day Draw Results
- PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 8:51 PM
- By: SM Ayaz Zakir
The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the results of its weekly Lucky Day draw.
The winning numbers for the draw were:
- Days: 18, 10, 1, 8, 5 and 11
Lucky Month: 10
As part of the weekly Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh100,000 each.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
- AB0008685
CE5528979 BS4363602
Lucky Day draws are held every Saturday under the revised format introduced earlier this year, featuring a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and additional Dh100,000 prizes each week.ALSO READ
