UAE Lottery Announces Latest Lucky Day Draw Results

Three players won Dh100,000 each in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, while the Dh30 million jackpot remained unclaimed as weekly Saturday draws continue.Add as a preferredsource on Google

The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the results of its weekly Lucky Day draw.

The winning numbers for the draw were:



Days: 18, 10, 1, 8, 5 and 11 Lucky Month: 10

Lucky Chance winners

As part of the weekly Lucky Chance segment, three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:



AB0008685

CE5528979 BS4363602

Lucky Day draws are held every Saturday under the revised format introduced earlier this year, featuring a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and additional Dh100,000 prizes each week.



