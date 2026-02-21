UAE Foils Organised Terrorist Cyberattack Targeting Vital Sectors

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 9:51 PM



By: WAM



The attacks included attempts to breach networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct organised phishing campaigns targeting national platforms

The UAE Cybersecurity Council announced that the national cybersecurity system successfully thwarted organised cyberattacks with a terrorist nature that targeted the country's digital infrastructure and vital sectors in an attempt to destabilise the nation and disrupt essential services.

In this context, the Cybersecurity Council affirmed that the safety of individuals, protection of personal data, and continuity of vital services are top priorities.

The national cybersecurity and cyber-defense system operates around the clock with high efficiency, in cooperation with service providers, national and international entities, and specialised organisations. It also benefits from advanced international technological partnerships and expertise to strengthen protection, accelerate recovery, and enhance the country's digital resilience.

The council explained that the attacks included attempts to breach networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct organised phishing campaigns targeting national platforms.

The attackers also exploited artificial intelligence technologies to develop complex offensive tools, reflecting a significant evolution in the methods used by terrorist groups and their ability to employ modern technologies in carrying out digital attacks.

The Cybersecurity Council reaffirmed its full commitment to protecting the digital space, preserving stability, and rejecting attacks on vital infrastructure and civilian services.

It also urged everyone to report any cyber threats or suspicious attempts through the officially approved channels to help safeguard the nation's digital security and ensure the continuity of its institutions under all circumstances.



