Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Katseye's Manon Takes 'Temporary Hiatus' From Group, Company Statement Says

Katseye's Manon Takes 'Temporary Hiatus' From Group, Company Statement Says


2026-02-21 02:19:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Manon Bannerman, member of Grammy-nominated K-pop group Katseye, will be taking a "temporary hiatus", the group's management said in a notice earlier on Saturday.

She will be "taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing".

Recommended For You

Hybe and Geffen Records, which are the group's managing companies have said that they "fully support this decision". The group also said that it "remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us."

The group assured their fans that they will "continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right".

The band will continue with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.

MENAFN21022026000049011007ID1110771724



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search