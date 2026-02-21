More Cases Of Legionnaires' Disease Seen In Switzerland

The Basel Country cantonal laboratory has detected massive contamination by legionella during inspections of public showers in 2025. Several residents and one employee fell ill in a retirement and nursing home, the laboratory announced on Friday.

Since 1998, there has been an obligation to report positive findings of legionella. In its status report on Legionnaires' disease, the Federal Office of Public Health notes an increase in the number of reported cases of the disease.

+ Covid precautions led to a drop in other infectious diseases

Since 2020, the number of reported cases rose to 574 in 2023 and fell to 491 in 2024. According to the report, this corresponds to a rate of 5.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. With a rate of 13.9 cases, Ticino is particularly affected.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....