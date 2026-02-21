Cassis Stresses OSCE Commitment In Bosnia-Herzegovina

Cassis, the Swiss foreign minister and this year's chair of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), concluded an official visit to Sarajevo on Friday. He met the foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, and the Central Electoral Commission, the OSCE said in a statement.

Discussions focused on respect for the constitutional framework, the smooth functioning of state institutions and the need to avoid divisive speeches. Ahead of the general elections in October, the integrity of the electoral process and the OSCE's support for democratic reforms were also at the centre of the meetings.

+ Can the OSCE retain its relevancy?

Cassis reiterated the OSCE's commitment to the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the Dayton Agreement, which ended the inter-ethnic war of 1992-1995.

This visit is part of the Swiss OSCE chair's priorities for 2026, which focus on strengthening security and stability in the region.

