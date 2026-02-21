India & Brazil Deepen Collaboration In Iron Ore & Critical Minerals For Steelmaking

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Ministry of Steel and Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in mining and critical minerals for the steel sector.

The MoU establishes an institutional framework to deepen collaboration across the steel value chain. It focuses on ensuring reliable and sustainable development of raw materials required for steel production.

Areas of cooperation include attracting investment in exploration, mining and infrastructure development; promoting mineral processing and recycling technologies; advancing automation and the use of emerging technologies in mining; applying artificial intelligence in geoscientific data analysis; and sharing best practices in mineral extraction, processing and environmental management.

Strategic Importance

Brazil is one of the world's leading producers of iron ore and holds significant reserves of manganese, nickel and niobium-minerals essential for steelmaking.

Enhanced cooperation is expected to improve access to key raw materials and technologies needed to support the long-term growth of India's steel sector.

India's current steelmaking capacity stands at 218 million tonnes. With domestic demand rising due to infrastructure expansion and industrialisation, Indian companies are increasing production capacity.

In this context, the MoU is seen as a step towards securing mineral resources, enabling access to advanced processing and recycling technologies, and strengthening resilience and sustainability in the India–Brazil steel supply chain.

