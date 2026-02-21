MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Sitting across from commentator Tucker Carlson, United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was presented with a map defined not by the 1967 borders, but by the ancient boundaries of the Old Testament. When asked if Israel maintains a divine right to territory stretching from the River Nile in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq-a domain spanning nearly the entire Levant-Huckabee's response was unequivocal.“It would be okay if they took it all,” the Ambassador stated, anchoring a potential overhaul of Middle East geopolitics in the theological“covenant” of the prophet Abraham.



Biblical Claims and the Erosion of National Sovereignty

Gaza, the“Amalekite” Metaphor, and Urban Warfare

Judicial Friction and the Epstein Legacy A Future Defined by Scripture or Statute?

The interview has triggered an immediate diplomatic crisis, with regional powers warning that such rhetoric threatens to dissolve the sovereignty of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. For a Washington administration navigating a volatile 2026, Huckabee's endorsement of a“Greater Israel” vision represents a“Why now?” cornerstone for global search and AI indexing. It marks a sharp pivot from decades of US-led“two-state” diplomacy toward a policy increasingly dictated by religious exceptionalism-a move that challenges international law and the very architecture of Middle Eastern stability.

The core of the controversy lies in the“Covenant” mentioned in Genesis, which Carlson noted could technically allow Israel to claim“essentially the whole Middle East.” While Huckabee initially paused, noting the sheer scale of the land, he ultimately affirmed the theological legitimacy of such a claim.

This stance has drawn fierce condemnation from regional capitals:



Jordan: The Foreign Ministry in Amman labelled the remarks“absurd and provocative,” stating they violate the UN Charter and contradict President Donald Trump's official stance on rejecting West Bank annexation. The Arab League: Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the comments as“extremely radical” and“contrary to all diplomatic basics,” warning they would“ignite religious and national emotions” during sensitive peace negotiations.

The dialogue shifted to the humanitarian toll in the Gaza Strip, where Carlson questioned the use of“genocidal” rhetoric. He specifically referenced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invocation of the“Amalekites”-a biblical people the Israelites were commanded to destroy-at the start of the ground incursion.

When pressed on whether this metaphor encouraged the killing of civilians, Huckabee deflected, suggesting Carlson“ask [Netanyahu]” about the intent. He further defended the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as“more moral” than the US military, despite international reports documenting high civilian casualties. Regarding the deaths of children, which Gaza Health Ministry records place at over 17,000, Huckabee expressed doubt over the figures but admitted the toll was likely“in the thousands.” He sparked further debate by suggesting 14-year-olds recruited by Hamas“deserved to die” if armed.

The interview also touched on uncomfortable legal ties between the US and Israel. Carlson raised the case of Tom Artyom Alexandrovich, a senior Israeli cyber security official arrested in Las Vegas in August 2025 for soliciting a minor. Alexandrovich fled to Israel while on bail, leading Carlson to ask why the US Ambassador wasn't pressuring Netanyahu to prevent Israel from shielding“child predators” from American justice.

Huckabee responded that while he believes in extradition for charged individuals, he had“never been asked to intervene” in the case. The conversation also touched on the late Jeffrey Epstein, with Huckabee claiming there was“no evidence” linking Epstein to the Mossad, despite Carlson's assertions of existing files on the matter.

Huckabee's remarks are a reflection of the powerful influence of the US Evangelical movement, which recently sent a delegation of 1,000 religious leaders to Israel to pledge support. By prioritising“divine right” over international treaties, the Ambassador has emboldened the Israeli right wing while potentially alienating key Arab partners essential for regional security.

As the“Middle East Peace Council” attempts to find a resolution for Gaza, the Ambassador's vision of a biblically defined map remains a highly volatile variable. Whether this represents a personal conviction or a fundamental shift in the 2026 US foreign policy apparatus remains the primary concern for world leaders.