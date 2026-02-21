AFF Appoints Brazilian José Antonio Nogueira New Coach

AFF Appoints Brazilian José Antonio Nogueira New Coach
At an event to announce the appointment, Abdul Haq Faizi, a member of the executive committee of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), said a one-year contract signed with Nogueira as the team's head coach on Saturday.
He expressed hope that the national team would perform better under the new coach.
Faizi added that a training camp would soon be held in Kabul to select the top players for the national squad, including Afghan players based abroad who had previously represented the team.
Nogueira said he was pleased to come to Afghanistan. He added that he had a solid plan for the national team and intended to work hard with the players to improve Afghan football, noting that progress would take some time.
The national team was previously led by Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.
