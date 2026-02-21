403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King On Founding Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday cables to King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and Crown Prince and Premier Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, congratulating them on the occasion of the Kingdom's Founding Day.
In the cables, His Highness the Amir commended the Kingdom's prominent civilizational and developmental achievements covering various domains and fields.
His Highness the Amir also voiced pride in the firm and close fraternal relations between both countries, looking forward to promoting and developing horizons of existing cooperation on all levels.
His Highness the Amir also wished King Salman lasting health and wellness and further progress and prosperity for the Kingdom. (end)
