Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi King On Founding Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Saturday cables to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince and Premier Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, congratulating them on the occasion of the Kingdom's Founding Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince commended the Kingdom's prominent civilizational and development achievements under the wise leadership of King Salman, wishing him lasting health and wellness and further progress and prosperity for the Kingdom. (pickup previous)
hb
hb
